Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Grows Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,029 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Schubert & Co lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 53.8% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at $36,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on LMT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $466.92.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE LMT opened at $490.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $128.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $452.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $433.17. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $333.42 and a one year high of $498.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.60 by $0.27. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The business had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.10%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,448.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

