Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Has $344,000 Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 792 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.79.

Shares of BAC opened at $34.47 on Tuesday. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $29.31 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $276.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.90 and a 200-day moving average of $34.16.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.85%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

