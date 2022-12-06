Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Has $494,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. TFC Financial Management boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 131.3% during the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.1% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 31.0% during the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $74,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM opened at $182.87 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.50 and a 1 year high of $227.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $177.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

