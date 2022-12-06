Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Has $665,000 Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,924 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new stake in Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,298,000. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Target by 104.5% in the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,330 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 54,630 shares in the last quarter. Options Solutions LLC increased its position in Target by 109.1% during the second quarter. Options Solutions LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 34.4% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 43,339 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after buying an additional 11,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Target from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Target from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Target to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.25.

NYSE TGT opened at $154.93 on Tuesday. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $254.87. The company has a market capitalization of $71.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $159.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.18%.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

