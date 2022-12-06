Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Makes New $466,000 Investment in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 162.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 31,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,292,000 after purchasing an additional 19,445 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 25,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 384.0% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 850,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,321,000 after purchasing an additional 674,603 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 342,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,824,000 after purchasing an additional 85,214 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 50,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $118.33 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.89 and a 52-week high of $242.00. The company has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.68 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

CRWD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $234.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $237.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.97.

In related news, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $1,750,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,751,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $1,750,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at $29,751,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $1,532,290.41. Following the sale, the insider now owns 174,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,314,793.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,011 shares of company stock worth $18,360,689. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.