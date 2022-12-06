CONX (NASDAQ:CONX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 12,816 shares.The stock last traded at $10.04 and had previously closed at $10.02.

CONX Trading Up 0.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.96.

Get CONX alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CONX

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in CONX by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in CONX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Wolverine Trading LLC boosted its holdings in CONX by 238.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 16,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 28,807 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in CONX during the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in CONX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $198,000. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CONX Company Profile

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including wireless communications industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CONX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.