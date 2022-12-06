Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited (CORD) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2 on December 23rd

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited (LON:CORD – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Cordiant Digital Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $1.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Cordiant Digital Infrastructure stock opened at GBX 97.76 ($1.19) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 90.50 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 101.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £756.24 million and a PE ratio of 9.77. Cordiant Digital Infrastructure has a 12-month low of GBX 77.08 ($0.94) and a 12-month high of GBX 114 ($1.39).

Get Cordiant Digital Infrastructure alerts:

Insider Activity at Cordiant Digital Infrastructure

In other Cordiant Digital Infrastructure news, insider Sian Hill purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 94 ($1.15) per share, with a total value of £14,100 ($17,193.03).

About Cordiant Digital Infrastructure

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited is an investment firm specializes in investments in buy & build, capital expenditure and bolt-on acquisitions and digital infrastructure assets in the middle-market. It focuses on investing in companies operating in data and cloud centers, mobile telecommunications/ broadcast towers, distributed sensor networks and fibre-optic network assets businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cordiant Digital Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.