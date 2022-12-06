Cosmos (ATOM) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $117.52 Million

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 6th. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for approximately $10.15 or 0.00059453 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. Cosmos has a total market cap of $2.91 billion and $117.52 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00079956 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001369 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00010378 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00025622 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001397 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00005068 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000264 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains.The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.