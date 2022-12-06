Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Sold by Goff John C

Goff John C reduced its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Coterra Energy makes up 2.7% of Goff John C’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Goff John C’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $2,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTRA. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 239.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Coterra Energy

In other Coterra Energy news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $138,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 225,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,239,868.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Several analysts have commented on the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Coterra Energy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of CTRA traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $25.93. The stock had a trading volume of 96,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,187,056. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.43 and a 200 day moving average of $29.22. Coterra Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.39 and a twelve month high of $36.55.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 44.15%. Sell-side analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This is a boost from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 12.12%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.