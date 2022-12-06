Coty (NYSE:COTY) Price Target Raised to $11.00

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 39.24% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Coty from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Coty in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Coty from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Coty to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $8.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.18.

NYSE COTY opened at $7.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 79.00, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.70. Coty has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $10.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.30.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Coty had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Coty will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Olivier Goudet purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.61 per share, with a total value of $761,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,039,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,907,771.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COTY. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Coty by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 57,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Coty by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 18,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Coty by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Coty by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Coty by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 102,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.45% of the company’s stock.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

