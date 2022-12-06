Credit Suisse Group Trims Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Target Price to $269.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $284.00 to $269.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.
SAIA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Saia from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Saia in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Saia to $232.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Saia from $281.00 to $296.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Saia from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Saia has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $256.93.
Saia Trading Down 3.6 %
NASDAQ SAIA opened at $229.08 on Friday. Saia has a 52-week low of $168.03 and a 52-week high of $344.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $214.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Saia
About Saia
Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Saia (SAIA)
- Can GlobalFoundries Be the U.S. Version of Taiwan Semi ?
- CrowdStrike Selloff: It’s Time For Investors to Strike
- Pure Storage is a Steady Eddie Growing Storage Play
- Tesla Shares Are Sliding, Here’s Why
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Fastenal, An Aristocrat To Be
Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.