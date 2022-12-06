Credit Suisse Group Trims Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Target Price to $269.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $284.00 to $269.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

SAIA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Saia from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Saia in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Saia to $232.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Saia from $281.00 to $296.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Saia from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Saia has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $256.93.

NASDAQ SAIA opened at $229.08 on Friday. Saia has a 52-week low of $168.03 and a 52-week high of $344.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $214.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAIA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Saia by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,941,000 after buying an additional 13,847 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Saia by 116.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Saia by 139.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Saia by 6.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 75,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Saia by 70.7% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 7,786 shares during the period.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

