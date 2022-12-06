Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Position Increased by Abdiel Capital Advisors LP

Abdiel Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,548,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 776,413 shares during the period. Cricut comprises 6.0% of Abdiel Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP owned approximately 6.56% of Cricut worth $89,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Cricut by 129.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 158,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 89,554 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cricut by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 12,840 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Cricut by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 23,166 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cricut by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 11,248 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cricut by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 79,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Cricut from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cricut to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cricut from $5.70 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th.

Shares of CRCT stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.07. 1,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,476. Cricut, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.88 and a 1 year high of $26.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.24 and its 200 day moving average is $7.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.79 and a beta of 0.12.

In other Cricut news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 11,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.98 per share, with a total value of $105,425.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,597,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,086,834.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ryan Harmer sold 4,250 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 204,987 shares in the company, valued at $1,697,292.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 11,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.98 per share, with a total value of $105,425.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,597,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,086,834.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 152,701 shares of company stock worth $1,313,718 and sold 24,250 shares worth $218,690. Company insiders own 16.77% of the company’s stock.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

