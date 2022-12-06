Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Shares Purchased by Delphia USA Inc.

Delphia USA Inc. increased its stake in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,863 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in Cross Country Healthcare were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CCRN. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 26.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, CFO William J. Burns sold 14,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total value of $426,297.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 246,404 shares in the company, valued at $7,143,251.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 44,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total value of $1,285,909.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 170,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,405.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William J. Burns sold 14,705 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total value of $426,297.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 246,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,143,251.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,327 shares of company stock worth $3,443,250 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCRN. Benchmark increased their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Truist Financial cut Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research raised their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.20.

Shares of CCRN stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $34.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,970. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.26 and a twelve month high of $40.12.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

