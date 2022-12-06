CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO) Shares Sold by Dean Capital Management

Dean Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,979 shares during the period. CTO Realty Growth accounts for approximately 1.6% of Dean Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in CTO Realty Growth were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the first quarter worth $47,000. EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 107.7% during the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 94.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the second quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 79.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 20.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CTO traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,181. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.18 and a 1 year high of $23.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.82. The stock has a market cap of $370.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.63 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. CTO Realty Growth’s payout ratio is 860.41%.

In other news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 1,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.74 per share, with a total value of $28,029.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 43,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,721.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 31,900 shares of company stock valued at $537,832 in the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTO shares. TheStreet lowered shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

