Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Stock Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 666.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,790 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,601 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Teleflex worth $21,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Teleflex by 484.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 779,524 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $191,646,000 after acquiring an additional 646,074 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Teleflex by 493.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 401,178 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $98,828,000 after acquiring an additional 333,618 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Teleflex by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 284,639 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $100,999,000 after acquiring an additional 166,682 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Teleflex by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,147,062 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,826,333,000 after acquiring an additional 83,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Teleflex by 347.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 91,001 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $22,372,000 after acquiring an additional 70,681 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TFX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Teleflex from $248.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Teleflex from $342.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Teleflex from $266.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Teleflex from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.46.

Teleflex Stock Down 2.8 %

NYSE:TFX opened at $235.78 on Tuesday. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $182.65 and a twelve month high of $356.72. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $686.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.52 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.60%.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

