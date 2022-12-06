Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $19.88 Million Stock Position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) by 395.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 409,444 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326,780 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 1.29% of Winnebago Industries worth $19,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 71.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 50.9% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 79.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,134 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the second quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 142.6% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 3,758 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. 97.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WGO opened at $57.94 on Tuesday. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $78.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.80.

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WGO shares. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Winnebago Industries to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Winnebago Industries to $68.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.57.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

