Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 792.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 150,608 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $20,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 7.3% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,720,000 after purchasing an additional 5,421 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 24.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 175,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,249,000 after purchasing an additional 34,605 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the second quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 4.0% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 359,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,620,000 after purchasing an additional 13,966 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Dover by 2.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 867,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,265,000 after acquiring an additional 20,966 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Dover from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Dover from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $137.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.45.

NYSE DOV opened at $141.01 on Tuesday. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $114.49 and a 12 month high of $184.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.56 and a 200-day moving average of $128.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.36.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Dover had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 2,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total value of $277,974.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,441.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

