Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 29,785 Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 629,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,785 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.12% of Albertsons Companies worth $16,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACI. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 290.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,694,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,409,000 after acquiring an additional 16,876,785 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 246.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,406,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,282,000 after acquiring an additional 5,268,640 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,091,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,760,000 after acquiring an additional 827,372 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,928,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,887,000 after acquiring an additional 132,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 331.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,927,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,942,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018,176 shares during the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albertsons Companies

In other news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $301,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,338,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,891,588.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Albertsons Companies Stock Performance

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $37.00 to $27.25 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.79.

Shares of NYSE:ACI opened at $20.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.56. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $37.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.55 and its 200 day moving average is $26.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.70 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 53.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Research analysts predict that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.22%.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

