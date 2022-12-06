Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Stock Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 483.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,608 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,222 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.18% of Carlisle Companies worth $22,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,751,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 5.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 3.3% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 28,809 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,874,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $255.72 on Tuesday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $211.06 and a 52 week high of $318.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.27. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 35.77%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. On average, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $363.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st.

About Carlisle Companies

(Get Rating)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

Featured Stories

