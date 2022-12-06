Dai (DAI) Market Capitalization Tops $5.73 Billion

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 6th. Dai has a total market cap of $5.73 billion and $187.52 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dai token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00005877 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dai has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Dai

Dai’s genesis date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 5,731,120,615 tokens. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO. Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com.

Buying and Selling Dai

According to CryptoCompare, “The Maker Protocol, also known as the Multi-Collateral Dai (MCD) system, allows users to generate Dai by leveraging collateral assets approved by “Maker Governance.” Maker Governance is the community organized and operated process of managing the various aspects of the Maker Protocol. Dai is a decentralized, unbiased, collateral-backed cryptocurrency soft-pegged to the US Dollar. Resistant to hyperinflation due to its low volatility, Dai offers economic freedom and opportunity to anyone, anywhere.Dai is collateral-backed money whose value is pegged to the US Dollar and kept stable through a framework of aligned financial incentives.The Dai token lives on the Ethereum blockchain; its stability is unmediated by any central party, and its solvency does not rely on any trusted counterparties.”

