Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) COO Adam Blitzer Sells 7,139 Shares

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) COO Adam Blitzer sold 7,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $532,783.57. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 166,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,393,878.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Adam Blitzer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 22nd, Adam Blitzer sold 6,861 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total value of $625,105.71.

DDOG traded down $1.68 on Tuesday, reaching $68.58. The stock had a trading volume of 4,071,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,840,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.45 and a fifty-two week high of $186.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.19 and a 200-day moving average of $92.79.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $436.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.15 million. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. Analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Datadog from $130.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Datadog from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Datadog in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.23.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the first quarter worth $27,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Datadog by 240.0% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

