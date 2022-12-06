DCM Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

DCM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $28,000. GHE LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 33.6% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays cut their target price on Discover Financial Services from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.14.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $103.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.38. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $87.64 and a 52 week high of $130.81. The company has a market cap of $28.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.40.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.66 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 31.90%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 15.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 15.63%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

