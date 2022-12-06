DCM Advisors LLC Invests $341,000 in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

DCM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 100.0% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 74.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Nexstar Media Group

In other news, insider Gary Weitman sold 192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.07, for a total value of $36,685.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,481.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Thomas Carter sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.54, for a total value of $2,813,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,012,952.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary Weitman sold 192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.07, for a total transaction of $36,685.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,481.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,333 shares of company stock worth $8,770,823. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nexstar Media Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $181.38 on Tuesday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.69 and a 1 year high of $204.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is presently 14.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on NXST shares. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Nexstar Media Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $227.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.33.

About Nexstar Media Group

(Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.