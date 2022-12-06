DCM Advisors LLC Invests $455,000 in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

DCM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 6,720.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Omnicom Group

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,300 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $92,027.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,297.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

NYSE:OMC opened at $77.20 on Tuesday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.31 and a 1-year high of $91.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.87.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.13. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 40.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, ING Group started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.60.

Omnicom Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.