DCM Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

DCM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BJ. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 292.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 94.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,020,093.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,918,160.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Trading Down 1.7 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NYSE:BJ opened at $69.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.14. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.45 and a 12 month high of $80.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.41.

Several research firms have commented on BJ. Bank of America raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.38.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

(Get Rating)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.