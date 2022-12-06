DCM Advisors LLC Purchases 761 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

DCM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,488 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NXPI. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth $11,749,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1,050.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 255,585 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $37,834,000 after purchasing an additional 233,372 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth $4,815,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 8,227 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NXPI. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.25.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $168.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.05. The company has a market cap of $43.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.46. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $132.08 and a 52-week high of $239.91.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 52.30% and a net margin of 20.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.67%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading

