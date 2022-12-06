DCM Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 13,300 Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,300 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Fluor by 18.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,114,690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $294,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,043 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Fluor by 593.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,742,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,401,000 after buying an additional 1,490,987 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Fluor in the 1st quarter worth $30,868,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Fluor during the second quarter valued at about $19,815,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,937,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $485,943,000 after purchasing an additional 571,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have commented on FLR. DA Davidson raised Fluor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fluor from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Fluor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Fluor from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Fluor from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.29.
Fluor Trading Down 2.9 %
Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Fluor had a positive return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Fluor
Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fluor (FLR)
- Splunk is Suddenly Looking Like a Slam Dunk
- Can GlobalFoundries Be the U.S. Version of Taiwan Semi ?
- CrowdStrike Selloff: It’s Time For Investors to Strike
- Pure Storage is a Steady Eddie Growing Storage Play
- Tesla Shares Are Sliding, Here’s Why
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.