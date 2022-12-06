DCM Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 13,300 Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,300 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Fluor by 18.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,114,690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $294,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,043 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Fluor by 593.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,742,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,401,000 after buying an additional 1,490,987 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Fluor in the 1st quarter worth $30,868,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Fluor during the second quarter valued at about $19,815,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,937,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $485,943,000 after purchasing an additional 571,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on FLR. DA Davidson raised Fluor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fluor from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Fluor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Fluor from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Fluor from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.29.

NYSE:FLR opened at $34.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Fluor Co. has a one year low of $19.80 and a one year high of $36.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.43.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Fluor had a positive return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

