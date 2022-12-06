DCM Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 4,300 Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cabot in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 176.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 139.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Cabot in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cabot alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CBT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cabot in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Cabot Stock Down 2.2 %

CBT stock opened at $73.35 on Tuesday. Cabot Co. has a one year low of $51.09 and a one year high of $78.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.79 and its 200 day moving average is $70.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 1.38.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Cabot had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Cabot Co. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

Cabot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

About Cabot

(Get Rating)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.