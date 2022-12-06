DCM Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

DCM Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,559 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 151.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 614.3% during the 1st quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DE has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Deere & Company from $423.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Deere & Company from $445.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Deere & Company from $365.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Argus increased their target price on Deere & Company from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Deere & Company from $444.00 to $478.00 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $458.11.

Deere & Company Trading Down 2.0 %

DE opened at $436.89 on Tuesday. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $448.40. The company has a market cap of $131.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $391.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $357.86.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.36. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 27.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total value of $2,686,300.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,413,059.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,780,604.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total value of $2,686,300.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,413,059.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,358 shares of company stock worth $15,372,332. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.



