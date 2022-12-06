DCM Advisors LLC Takes $586,000 Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,876,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Sysco by 28.2% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Sysco by 7.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 106,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,659,000 after buying an additional 7,652 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the first quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in Sysco by 3.4% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 32,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

SYY stock opened at $85.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.20. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.83 and a fifty-two week high of $91.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.50%.

SYY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

In other Sysco news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,643 shares in the company, valued at $24,661,884.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,043.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,643 shares in the company, valued at $24,661,884.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

