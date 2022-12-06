DCM Advisors LLC Takes Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,055 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,098,739 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,409,817,000 after purchasing an additional 64,262 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,980,611 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,881,357,000 after acquiring an additional 92,769 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 9.2% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,485,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,174,747,000 after acquiring an additional 208,809 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 30.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,592,405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $597,327,000 after acquiring an additional 374,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 9.2% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,243,270 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $466,363,000 after acquiring an additional 104,624 shares during the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,046 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total transaction of $2,079,204.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,506.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.49, for a total transaction of $1,677,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,073 shares in the company, valued at $23,522,062.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total transaction of $2,079,204.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,457 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,506.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,505 shares of company stock valued at $4,375,766 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $423.53 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $381.43 and its 200-day moving average is $382.82. The stock has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.09. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $325.00 and a twelve month high of $493.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $445.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

