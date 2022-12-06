Dean Capital Management Buys 14,206 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Dean Capital Management boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,206 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management owned 0.06% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 103.6% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 36.3% in the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 59.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 98.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SFM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. MKM Partners downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Northcoast Research downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.86.

Shares of SFM traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.18. 7,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,663,051. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.56 and a 52 week high of $35.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.42.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 7,683 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $249,620.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,762 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,807.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 7,683 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $249,620.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,762 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,807.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 9,440 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $302,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,735 shares of company stock worth $1,146,671 over the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

