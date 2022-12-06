Dean Capital Management Purchases 5,627 Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Dean Capital Management lifted its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,627 shares during the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son accounts for approximately 2.1% of Dean Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Dean Capital Management owned approximately 0.29% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $2,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JBSS. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 301.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the second quarter worth about $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 244.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the first quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 27.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get John B. Sanfilippo & Son alerts:

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Stock Down 0.4 %

John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $82.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,869. The company has a market cap of $946.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.64. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.02 and a 52 week high of $92.10.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Profile

(Get Rating)

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.