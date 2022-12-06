Dean Capital Management Sells 8,543 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Dean Capital Management lessened its position in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 49.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,543 shares during the period. Murphy USA comprises 1.8% of Dean Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,386,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Murphy USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,754,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Murphy USA during the second quarter worth approximately $15,920,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Murphy USA during the second quarter worth approximately $14,354,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Murphy USA by 105.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,695,000 after acquiring an additional 50,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MUSA traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $285.55. 2,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,038. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $290.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.85. Murphy USA Inc. has a one year low of $164.30 and a one year high of $323.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $9.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.82 by $1.46. The firm had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 84.93%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 25.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is currently 5.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.00.

Murphy USA Profile

(Get Rating)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Further Reading

