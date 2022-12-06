Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPSI) CEO Sells $74,181.00 in Stock

Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPSI – Get Rating) CEO Steven F. Smith sold 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $74,181.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 561,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,275,386.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Decisionpoint Systems Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DPSI traded up $0.77 on Tuesday, hitting $9.57. 111,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,520. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.87. Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28 and a beta of 1.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Decisionpoint Systems

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Decisionpoint Systems by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Decisionpoint Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Decisionpoint Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Decisionpoint Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. 11.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Decisionpoint Systems

Decisionpoint Systems, Inc provides and integrates enterprise mobility and wireless applications solutions that delivers improved productivity and operational advantages to its clients by helping to move business decision points closer to its customers. It makes enterprise software applications accessible to the front-line worker anytime, anywhere.

See Also

