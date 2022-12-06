Deer Park Road Corp Has $20.34 Million Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Deer Park Road Corp decreased its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,150,000 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 500,000 shares during the period. Barrick Gold comprises 0.2% of Deer Park Road Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Deer Park Road Corp owned about 0.06% of Barrick Gold worth $20,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOLD. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 65.9% during the second quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,669 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 760.8% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 58.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold Price Performance

Shares of GOLD remained flat at $16.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,926,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.76. The company has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.30. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $26.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.58.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.38%.

GOLD has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Barrick Gold from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Barrick Gold from C$35.25 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.49.

Barrick Gold Profile

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.