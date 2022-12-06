Delphia USA Inc. Boosts Stock Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Delphia USA Inc. grew its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 133.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,315 shares during the quarter. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 136.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 417.3% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in DraftKings by 43.1% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in DraftKings by 9,311.8% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DKNG. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Benchmark reduced their target price on DraftKings from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Roth Capital upgraded DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on DraftKings from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DraftKings currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.54.

Shares of DKNG traded down $0.52 on Tuesday, hitting $14.31. 183,115 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,998,558. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $33.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.80.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $501.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.21 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 87.08% and a negative net margin of 78.64%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

