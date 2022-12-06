Delphia USA Inc. Has $848,000 Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Delphia USA Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,345.2% in the second quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,179,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,504,000 after acquiring an additional 6,885,519 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22,665.5% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,541,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,683 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10,988.9% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,462,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,763 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,120,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,069 shares during the period. Finally, Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,100.7% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,060,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,153 shares during the period.

VTI traded down $2.19 on Tuesday, hitting $197.79. 72,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,518,706. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $244.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $191.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.35.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

