Delphia USA Inc. Has $898,000 Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Delphia USA Inc. raised its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 181.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,869 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 28,281 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies accounts for about 0.6% of Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,100 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 82,213 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 28,907 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 5,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $1,500,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 145,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,373,957.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 142,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,562,976. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $1,500,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,373,957.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,267 shares of company stock worth $3,591,206 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded down $0.56 on Tuesday, hitting $27.14. The company had a trading volume of 297,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,196,386. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $45.90. The stock has a market cap of $54.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.44). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.45% and a negative return on equity of 90.49%. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. Analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -5.12 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on UBER. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.64.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

