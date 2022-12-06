Delphia USA Inc. Purchases 6,185 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Delphia USA Inc. increased its position in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 75.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,185 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in Avnet were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Avnet in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Avnet by 110.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Avnet in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Avnet by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Avnet by 442.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Avnet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Avnet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avnet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.86.

Avnet Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of AVT traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.43. 5,365 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,391. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Avnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.45 and a 1-year high of $50.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.42 and a 200-day moving average of $42.53.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.09. Avnet had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

Avnet Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.91%.

Avnet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.