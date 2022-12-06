Delphia USA Inc. Takes $937,000 Position in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 36,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,000. Delek US comprises approximately 0.6% of Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Delphia USA Inc. owned 0.05% of Delek US as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Delek US by 44.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Delek US by 61.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Delek US by 386.3% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Delek US in the first quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Delek US by 28.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DK traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.49. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.07 and a 52 week high of $35.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Delek US’s payout ratio is 17.99%.

DK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Delek US from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Delek US from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Delek US from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Delek US from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

