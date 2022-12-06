Dent (DENT) Price Reaches $0.0007 on Top Exchanges

Dent (DENT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 6th. One Dent token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Dent has a total market capitalization of $70.51 million and $9.33 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dent has traded up 3.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dent alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $965.44 or 0.05683995 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.42 or 0.00502049 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,150.70 or 0.30272376 BTC.

Dent Token Profile

Dent was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 tokens. The Reddit community for Dent is https://reddit.com/r/dent. The official website for Dent is www.dentwireless.com. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dent

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.