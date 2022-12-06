Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Price Target to $47.00

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.45% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SMPL. Mizuho dropped their price target on Simply Good Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Stephens lowered their target price on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on Simply Good Foods to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Simply Good Foods from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Simply Good Foods to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simply Good Foods presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.
Simply Good Foods Stock Down 3.4 %
Shares of SMPL opened at $38.70 on Tuesday. Simply Good Foods has a 52 week low of $29.21 and a 52 week high of $45.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.18 and a 200-day moving average of $35.29.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $557,000. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 815,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,941,000 after buying an additional 203,679 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $280,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 144,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after buying an additional 19,436 shares during the period. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 45,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Simply Good Foods Company Profile
The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizzas, protein chips, and recipes, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.
