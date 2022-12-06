Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Price Target to $47.00

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SMPL. Mizuho dropped their price target on Simply Good Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Stephens lowered their target price on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on Simply Good Foods to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Simply Good Foods from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Simply Good Foods to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simply Good Foods presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Simply Good Foods Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of SMPL opened at $38.70 on Tuesday. Simply Good Foods has a 52 week low of $29.21 and a 52 week high of $45.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.18 and a 200-day moving average of $35.29.

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $274.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Simply Good Foods’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simply Good Foods will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $557,000. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 815,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,941,000 after buying an additional 203,679 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $280,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 144,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after buying an additional 19,436 shares during the period. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 45,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizzas, protein chips, and recipes, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

