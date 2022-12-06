Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Price Target to €16.50

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €16.80 ($17.68) to €16.50 ($17.37) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on REPYY. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Repsol from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Repsol from €14.00 ($14.74) to €15.00 ($15.79) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.77.

Shares of OTCMKTS REPYY traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $15.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,826. Repsol has a 12-month low of $10.79 and a 12-month high of $17.31. The company has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.45 and a 200-day moving average of $13.55.

Repsol ( OTCMKTS:REPYY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). Repsol had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $20.98 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Repsol will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

