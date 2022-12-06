Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Price Target to $39.00

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.74% from the stock’s current price.

KDP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial lowered Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Barclays raised their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.88.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $37.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52-week low of $33.35 and a 52-week high of $41.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keurig Dr Pepper

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keurig Dr Pepper

In other news, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 125,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $4,512,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,128,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,027,514.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 125,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $4,512,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,128,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,027,514.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin purchased 12,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.97 per share, with a total value of $506,064.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 142,776 shares in the company, valued at $5,563,980.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 547,300 shares of company stock valued at $20,671,759. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 193.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.