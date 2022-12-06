Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Price Target to $39.00

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.74% from the stock’s current price.
KDP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial lowered Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Barclays raised their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.88.
Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $37.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52-week low of $33.35 and a 52-week high of $41.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.93.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 193.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.
Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.
