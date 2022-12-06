DF Dent & Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) by 1,342.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 547,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 509,744 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. owned 1.47% of Goosehead Insurance worth $25,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GSHD. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth $143,000.

Goosehead Insurance Price Performance

Shares of Goosehead Insurance stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.90. The stock had a trading volume of 524 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,044. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 4,018.02 and a beta of 1.17. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 12 month low of $29.23 and a 12 month high of $146.25.

Insider Activity at Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 0.18% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $57.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.02 million. Analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 1,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $44,317.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,303,224.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 1,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $44,317.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,303,224.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Camille Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $200,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,304,547.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 193,540 shares of company stock worth $7,841,621 in the last 90 days. 48.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Goosehead Insurance Profile

(Get Rating)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

See Also

