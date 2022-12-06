DF Dent & Co. Inc. Buys 14,144 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,144 shares during the quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Exponent were worth $16,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Exponent by 6.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Exponent by 6.1% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exponent by 76.6% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 55,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,116,000 after buying an additional 24,254 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Exponent by 8.5% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 77,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,059,000 after buying an additional 6,072 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exponent by 27.2% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 21,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 4,499 shares during the period. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Bradley A. James sold 575 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.21, for a total transaction of $55,320.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,155.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

EXPO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exponent in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:EXPO traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.39. The stock had a trading volume of 121 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,787. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.16 and a 200 day moving average of $93.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.80 and a beta of 0.63. Exponent, Inc. has a one year low of $80.97 and a one year high of $126.31.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $115.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.00 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 27.40% and a net margin of 20.06%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

