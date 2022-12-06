DF Dent & Co. Inc. Buys 215 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 892,699 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. owned about 0.08% of QUALCOMM worth $114,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Schubert & Co lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 136.0% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 203 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 124.3% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 240 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 284.6% in the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 38.3% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,569 shares of company stock worth $1,257,019 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $2.71 on Tuesday, hitting $120.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,720,179. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.93 and a one year high of $193.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 86.71%. Research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM to $165.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.27.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

