DF Dent & Co. Inc. Purchases 32,242 Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 258,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,242 shares during the quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. owned 0.19% of Procore Technologies worth $11,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. now owns 63,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 18,448 shares during the period. Regal Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 265,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,048,000 after buying an additional 50,854 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 654,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,705,000 after buying an additional 97,631 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 107,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,902,000 after buying an additional 23,890 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 69,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after buying an additional 15,960 shares during the period. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCOR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Procore Technologies from $66.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Procore Technologies from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Procore Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Procore Technologies from $88.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Procore Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.46.

In other Procore Technologies news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 3,056 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $147,299.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,256. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Procore Technologies news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 3,056 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $147,299.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,256. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 6,781 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $326,844.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,090,702. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 124,093 shares of company stock valued at $6,191,010 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

PCOR stock traded down $0.61 on Tuesday, reaching $46.94. 382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 755,622. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $89.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.14 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.44.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

