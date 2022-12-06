DF Dent & Co. Inc. Raises Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 233,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,777 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $59,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

NASDAQ:ODFL traded down $2.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $286.81. 2,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,851. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $231.31 and a 52-week high of $373.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $279.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $272.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.06.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 37.27% and a net margin of 21.56%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ODFL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $314.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $290.94.

Insider Transactions at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total transaction of $10,046,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 858,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,639,410.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

